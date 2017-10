BRIEF-Aaron's, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc

* Aaron‘s, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 same store sales fell 5 percent

* Q3 revenue $838.9 million versus $769 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Aaron’s Inc - ‍estimated total impact of hurricanes to diluted EPS of $0.06 to $0.08 in Q3​

* ‍company is reaffirming its outlook for 2017​

* Aaron’s Inc - ‍excluding financial impact of storms, remain on track to deliver full year outlook​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $825.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S