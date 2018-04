April 26 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc:

* AARON’S, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* SAME STORE REVENUES DECREASED 4.4% DURING Q1 OF 2018 FOR THE AARON’S BUSINESS

* AARON’S - EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: