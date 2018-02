BRIEF-Aaron's reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.65

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc:

* AARON‘S, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.46

* Q4 REVENUE $884.6 MILLION VERSUS $795 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.50

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.90 TO $3.20

* SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $3.68 BILLION TO $3.89 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $70 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $869.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.23, REVENUE VIEW $3.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE REFLECTS A PROVISIONAL NET BENEFIT OF $137 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT