March 14 (Reuters) - Aarti Drugs Ltd:

* UPDATES ON DAMAGES CAUSED BY EXPLOSION IN ADJOINING UNIT OF NOVAPHENE SPECIALTIES AT TARAPUR

* ESTIMATES REPAIRS FOR UNIT TO TAKE AROUND 45-60 DAYS TO RESTART OPERATIONS, LIMITING LOSS OF REVENUE TO ABOUT 2 PERCENT-3 PERCENT ON ANNUALIZED TERMS