March 28 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* RECEIVES SALE OFFERS FOR 1,903,691 CO’S SHARES, ALL OFFERS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED

* POLON-ALFA SA, CO’S UNIT, BUYS IN TOTAL 1,173,185 CO’S SHARES

* BUYS 730,506 OF ITS SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)