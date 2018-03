March 5 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* HAS RECEIVED SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR SALE OF 426,815 OF COMPANY’S SHARES

* ALL SALE OFFERS TO BE ACCEPTED, SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED WITHIN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, POLON-ALFA

* IN FEB. CO AND ITS UNIT ANNOUNCED PLAN TO BUY BACK IN TOTAL UP TO 2.4 MILLION SHARES AT 23.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)