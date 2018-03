BRIEF-AB-Biotics Enters Into License Agreement With Kaneka Americas Holding

March 28 (Reuters) - AB-BIOTICS SA:

* SAYS ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH US COMPANY KANEKA AMERICAS HOLDING

* SAYS GRANTS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MANUFACTURE AND OFFER CERTAIN AB-BIOTICS PRODUCTS IN JAPAN AND NORTH AMERICA‍​

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT KANEKA TO BUY 26.86 PERCENT OF AB-BIOTICS SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS KANEKA TO BUY 500,000 SHARES THAT COMPANY HAS IN TREASURY STOCK, AT PRICE OF 2.27 EUROS PER SHARE

* KANEKA COMMITS TO INVEST 490,000 EUROS IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S PRODUCTS