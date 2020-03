March 19 (Reuters) - Ab Dynamics PLC:

* AB DYNAMICS - PERFORMANCE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WAS AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD AND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* AB DYNAMICS - ANTICIPATES ANY POTENTIAL DEFERRED CUSTOMER ORDER INTAKE AND/OR SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS TO LIKELY HAVE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE IN H2