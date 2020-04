BRIEF-AB Foods executives take pay cut, no bonuses to be paid

April 3 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods PLC:

* GEORGE WESTON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AND JOHN BASON, FINANCE DIRECTOR, HAVE REQUESTED THAT THEIR BASE PAY BE REDUCED TEMPORARILY BY 50%

* BONUSES RELATING TO CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NOT BE PAID TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.

* PAUL MARCHANT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF PRIMARK, HAS ALSO REQUESTED THAT HIS BASE PAY BE REDUCED TEMPORARILY BY 50%.

* NON-EXEC DIRECTORS OF ABF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN MICHAEL MCLINTOCK, HAVE DECIDED THAT THEIR FEES SHOULD BE REDUCED TEMPORARILY BY 25%.

* GROUP HAS NOT SEEN A MATERIAL IMPACT IN ITS SUGAR, GROCERY, INGREDIENTS AND AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES

* MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AT PRIMARK CONTINUE TO BE DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED.

* GROUP HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND, AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS LAST NIGHT, HAS SOME £1.7BN OF CASH.

* GEORGE WESTON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AND JOHN BASON, FINANCE DIRECTOR, HAVE REQUESTED THAT THEIR BASE PAY BE REDUCED TEMPORARILY BY 50%

* BONUSES RELATING TO CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NOT BE PAID TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* PAUL MARCHANT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF PRIMARK, HAS ALSO REQUESTED THAT HIS BASE PAY BE REDUCED TEMPORARILY BY 50%

* BELIEVES THAT THESE STEPS ARE APPROPRIATE GIVEN ITS EXPECTATION THAT FULL YEAR EARNINGS WILL NOW BE MUCH LOWER THAN ENVISAGED AT START OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP HAS NOT SEEN A MATERIAL IMPACT IN ITS SUGAR, GROCERY, INGREDIENTS AND AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES

* MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AT PRIMARK CONTINUE TO BE DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED

* GROUP HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND, AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS LAST NIGHT, HAS SOME £1.7BN OF CASH Further company coverage: