March 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev NV:

* AB INBEV, ON SALE OF CARLTON & UNITED BREWERIES TO ASAHI, SAYS AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION & CONSUMER COMMISSION GRANTED CLEARANCE OF PROPOSED DIVESTITURE

* EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN Q2 2020 AFTER AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL PROCESS IS COMPLETED