Dec 11 (Reuters) - Alliancebernstein Holding Lp:

* AB ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 30, 2017 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP - PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED TO $549 BILLION DURING NOVEMBER 2017 FROM $542 BILLION AT END OF OCTOBER