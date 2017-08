July 12 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING THE USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS WITH PAIN UNTIL 2033

* RECRUITMENT TARGET OF 330 PATIENTS IN ONGOING CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 STUDY HAS JUST BEEN REACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)