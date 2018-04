April 19 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT THE CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR THE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

* AB SCIENCE WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DATA THROUGH A REEXAMINATION PROCEDURE

* RE-EXAMINATION WILL LEAD CHMP TO DELIVER A SECOND OPINION IN JULY 2018

* REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO CARRY OUT DEVELOPMENT OF MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS