AB Science SA:

* FDA CLEARS MASITINIB IND IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS), ALLOWING U.S. PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO COMMENCE IN PHASE 3 STUDY

* THE STUDY WILL ENROLL 495 PATIENTS RANDOMIZED TO ONE OF THREE TREATMENT GROUPS IN A 1:1:1 RATIO