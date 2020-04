BRIEF-AB Science FY Consolidated Net Loss Narrows To EUR 21.7 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) -

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 21.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 26.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.55 VERSUS LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.69 YEAR AGO

* END-DECEMBER CASH POSITION EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SECOND PHASE OF PROSPECTIVE STUDY 3 (AB14001) UNDERWAY IN ASTHMA WITH MASITINIB

* EXPECTS COVID-19 TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

* NO TREATMENT INTERRUPTION OR DEATH FROM COVID-19 IN ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY IN PROSTATE CANCER (AB12003)

* COVID-19: POTENTIAL 2- TO 3-MONTH DELAY IN OBTAINING RESULTS EXPECTED FOR CERTAIN STUDIES

* COVID-19: POTENTIAL 3-MONTH DELAY IN RECRUITING PATIENTS FOR NEW CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 STUDIES IN MASTOCYTOSIS (AB15003) AND ALS (AB19001) Source text: bit.ly/2xnuNS5 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)