BRIEF-AB Science FY Operating Loss Down At 28.4 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 27.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 27.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AB SCIENCE REPORTS TODAY ITS ANNUAL FINANCIALS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS ACTIVITIES

* FY NET REVENUES EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 28.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 30.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO LAUNCH BY END 2018 A PHASE 1/2 REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA STUDY WITH NEW MOLECULE

* INTENDS TO LAUNCH A CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 STUDY IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS

* SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FINANCIAL RESOURCES, AIMS TO START IN 2018 PRECLINICAL STUDIES OF NEW MOLECULES