BRIEF-AB Science Initiates Phase 2 Study Evaluating Masitinib In Combination With Isoquercetin For Treatment Of COVID-19

May 6 (Reuters) - AB Science SA:

* AB SCIENCE SA - ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF A PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING MASITINIB IN COMBINATION WITH ISOQUERCETIN FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, FOLLOWING RAPID REVIEW AND ACCEPTANCE RECEIVED FROM FRENCH MEDICINE AGENCY, ANSM.

* AB SCIENCE SA - PRIMARY OBJECTIVE IS TO IMPROVE CLINICAL STATUS OF PATIENTS AFTER 15 DAYS OF TREATMENT.