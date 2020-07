BRIEF-AB Science: Publication Of New Results With Masitinib

July 8 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT NEW RESULTS PUBLISHED IN THE PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SUPPORT MASITINIB’S POTENTIAL MODE OF ACTION IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* CURRENT RESEARCH PROVIDES EVIDENCE SUGGESTING THAT MASITINIB’S THERAPEUTIC EFFICACY IS ASSOCIATED WITH A SYNAPTO-PROTECTIVE ACTION IN RELATION WITH MAST CELLS INHIBITION

* RESULTS REPRESENT THE FIRST REPORTED EVIDENCE OF MAST CELLS EXERTING A DELETERIOUS EFFECT ON SYNAPSES IN AN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE BACKGROUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)