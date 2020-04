BRIEF-AB Science Sees Limited COVID-19 Impact On Clinical Development Programme

April 7 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-LETTER TO AB SCIENCE STAKEHOLDERS ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT ON AB SCIENCE CLINICAL STUDIES

* WE HAVE NOT OBSERVED ANY DISCONTINUATIONS NOR DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19

* WE EXPECT THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON OUR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* FOR NEW PHASE 3 MASTOCYTOSIS (AB15001) AND ALS (AB19001) CONFIRMATORY STUDIES, PATIENT ENROLLMENT WILL START ONCE POST-PANDEMIC CONDITIONS PERMIT PROPER ACCESS TO SITES

* DATA INTEGRITY IS NOT AFFECTED FOR ANY OF OUR PROGRAMS AS A RESULT OF PANDEMIC

* WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS

* FOR NEW PHASE 3 MASTOCYTOSIS (AB15001) AND ALS (AB19001) CONFIRMATORY STUDIES, MAY DELAY ENROLLMENT DATE INITIALLY PLANNED IN MARCH 2020 BY UP TO 3 MONTHS