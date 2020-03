BRIEF-AB Volvo Sees Risk Of Material Financial Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

March 16 (Reuters) - Volvo AB:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON VOLVO GROUP

* CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS AFFECTING VOLVO GROUP

* DUE TO COVID-19 THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE RISK OF A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP AS FROM MID-MARCH

* THERE IS ALSO A POTENTIAL IMPACT ON DEMAND GOING FORWARD DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GIVEN UNCERTAIN SITUATION, IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO PREDICT FULL POTENTIAL IMPACT ON VOLVO GROUP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)