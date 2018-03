BRIEF-AB Volvo to divest Chinese subsidiary

March 26 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab:

* SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST A CHINESE SUBSIDIARY, WHICH IS HOLDING 25.2% OF SHARES IN CHINESE COMPANY INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULER JOINT STOCK CO., LTD (NHL)​

* SAYS ‍DIVESTMENT FOR APPROXIMATELY SEK 0.9 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 0.7 BILLION, WHICH WILL AFFECT VOLVO GROUP’S OPERATING INCOME WHEN TRANSACTION IS CLOSED​

* SAYS ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED WITHIN SIX MONTHS​

* SAYS ‍DIVESTMENT WILL IMPACT GROUP’S CASH FLOW AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION POSITIVELY WITH AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 0.9 BILLION AT CLOSING​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND COULD BE TERMINATED BY EITHER PARTY IF REGULATORY PROCEDURES OR CHANGES IN REGULATORY RULES OR LAWS PRECLUDE PARTIES FROM COMPLETING TRANSACTION​