March 17 (Reuters) - Volvo AB:

* AB VOLVO TO TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION AT TUVE PLANT IN GOTHENBURG - SPOKESMAN

* AB VOLVO SAYS PRODUCTION HALT AT TUVE PLANT FOR 15 DAYS OR UNTIL NEW ANNOUNCEMENT MADE - SPOKESMAN

* AB VOLVO SAYS HAS ALSO HALTED PRODUCTION IN GHENT - SPOKESMAN