May 12 (Reuters) - Abacore Capital Holdings Inc:

* ABACORE CAPITAL- TO AMEND PREVIOUSLY DECLARED 10% CASH DIVIDEND FOR 2020 AND CONVERT IT INTO EQUIVALENT STOCK DIVIDEND

* ABACORE CAPITAL- DECISION TO MAINTAIN LIQUIDITY AND RESERVE FUNDS DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19