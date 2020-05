May 25 (Reuters) - Abacus Health Products Inc:

* ABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ISS AND GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY CHARLOTTE’S WEB; CHANGE TO VIRTUAL ONLY SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* ABACUS HEALTH - ISS AND GLASS LEWIS HAVE EACH RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF ABACUS VOTE FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ABACUS BY CHARLOTTE’S WEB HOLDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: