June 29 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* GOT LAST EVENING FURTHER REVISED NON-BINDING, INDICATIVE OFFER TO BUY CO IN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* BOARD WILL CONSIDER PROPOSAL & TAKING FURTHER ADVICE FROM ITS LEGAL & FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON PROPOSALS RECEIVED

* MET OVER WEEKEND TO CONSIDER TWO PROPOSALS FROM THIRD PARTIES TO INVEST IN A CORNERSTONE SHAREHOLDING IN CO