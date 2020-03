March 24 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* CLOSED ALL ITS NEW ZEALAND DENTAL PRACTICES

* GIVEN FORMAL NOTICE TO BIDCO UNDER AGREEMENT OVER CIRCUMSTANCES THAT MAY GIVE RISE TO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE

* BIDCO INDICATED IT IS WILLING TO ENGAGE WITH CO TO CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION IF A MAC DOES OCCUR

* CO CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER GUIDANCE ON PROVISION OF EMERGENCY DENTAL TREATMENT