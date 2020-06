June 2 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* ABANO’S DENTAL NETWORKS HAVE REOPENED

* REMAINS UNLIKELY THAT DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID IN RESPECT OF FY20 OR FY21

* ALL FACILITIES EXTENDED BY 12 MNTHS WITH MATURITY DATES BETWEEN MARCH 2022 & JULY 2023