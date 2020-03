BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group Says Temporarily Closing All Its Australian Dental Practices

March 30 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL ITS AUSTRALIAN DENTAL PRACTICES FROM 30 MARCH

* SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH ADAMS NZ BIDCO LIMITED HAS BEEN TERMINATED

* MAJORITY OF STAFF AND PRACTICE TEAMS IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA HAVE OR WILL BE STOOD DOWN

* HAS NET DEBT OF ABOUT NZ$130 MILLION AND TOTAL BANK FACILITIES OF ABOUT NZ$163 MILLION

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL DENTAL PRACTICES WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT SHORT TERM IMPACT

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANKING PARTNER TO ASSESS AND PROVIDE FOR FUTURE REQUIREMENTS