June 22 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* BOARD CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS RECEIVED TO ADDRESS CAPITAL STRUCTURE NEEDS

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY INTEND TO PROGRESS A SALE OF ABANO BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT OPTION OR A “TAKE PRIVATE” TRANSACTION

* INITIAL PERFORMANCE SINCE REOPENING NETWORKS HAS BEEN AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* EXPECTS BUSINESS TO MAKE A FULL RECOVERY OVER TIME