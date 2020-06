BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Notes Media Article On Co's Assessment Of Options To Address Capital Structure

June 17 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* NOTES COMMENTARY IN ARTICLE RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF OPTIONS CO IS UNDERTAKING TO ADDRESS ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* REITERATES PREVIOUS ADVICE THAT IT IS EVALUATING NUMBER OF TRANSACTION OPTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSALS FROM BGH/OTPP

* CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A CAPITAL RAISING SEEKING TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL IN RANGE OF $50M - $70M

* CONFIRMS HEADLINE PRICES OF BGH/OTPP PROPOSALS AT $3 A SHARE & ANOTHER FOR $3.25 A SHARE REFERRED TO IN ARTICLE

* NO ANNOUNCEMENT DUE “IMMINENTLY”, BUT BOARD COMMITTED TO ADDRESSING CO’S CAPITAL STRUCTURE REQUIREMENTS DURING 2020 CY

* NOTES ARTICLE REGARDING NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN ABANO & AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BGH CAPITAL & ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN

* SINCE RE-OPENING PRACTICES IN AUSTRALIA & NZ IN MID-MAY, BOOKINGS REBOUNDED & REVENUE FROM BOTH DENTAL NETWORKS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: