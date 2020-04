BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Says Co's NZ & Australian Practices Temporarily Closed

April 20 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP - ALL NON-ESSENTIAL DENTAL TREATMENTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED AND ABANO’S NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIAN PRACTICES TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - REDUCING MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION AND DIRECTOR FEES BY 20% FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - NO MANAGEMENT DISCRETIONARY BONUSES OR SHORT-TERM INCENTIVES TO BE PAID FOR FY20

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR FY20 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $17M

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - FY21 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - UNLIKELY A DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN FY20 OR FY21 DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - AS AT END OF MARCH, ABANO HAD NET DEBT OF ABOUT NZ$130MLN AND TOTAL BANK FACILITIES OF ABOUT NZ$163MLN

* ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FY21 GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING COVID-19