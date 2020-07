BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Since May, Dental Networks Continued To Recover Strongly

July 9 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* SINCE REOPENING IN MAY, CO’S DENTAL NETWORKS CONTINUED TO RECOVER STRONGLY & PERFORMING AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* FOR JUNE, LUMINO’S SAME STORE REVENUE WAS ABOUT 113% OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* RECENTLY CLOSED OR IS DIVESTING SEVEN UNDER-PERFORMING PRACTICES IN AUSTRALIA AND TWO IN NEW ZEALAND

* FORWARD BOOKINGS FOR LUMINO & MAVEN FOR NEXT 2 MONTHS ARE AHEAD OF WHERE THEY WERE AT SAME POINT 12 MONTHS AGO

* NO ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ON DENTAL SERVICES DUE TO SIX-WEEK HOME RESTRICTIONS IN MELBOURNE

* ABANO’S LOCAL DENTAL PRACTICES WILL REMAIN OPEN IN MELBOURNE

