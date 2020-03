BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Temporarily Suspends Non-Essential Services At Co's New Zealand Practices

March 23 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AT CO’S NEW ZEALAND PRACTICES

* SUSPENSION OF NON-ESSENTIAL DENTAL SERVICES FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS BY NEW ZEALAND DENTAL COUNCIL & MINISTRY OF HEALTH

* CONSIDERS THAT IT IS POSSIBLE THAT IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19 MAY GIVE RISE TO “MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE” TO SCHEME WITH ADAMS NZ BIDCO

* IS SEEKING FURTHER GUIDANCE ON PROVISION OF EMERGENCY DENTAL TREATMENT