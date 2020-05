BRIEF-Abano Healthcare To Re-Open NZ & Australian Dental Practices

May 14 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* ABANO RE-OPENING ITS NZ AND AUSTRALIAN DENTAL PRACTICES

* RECOMMENCEMENT OF A FULL RANGE OF DENTAL SERVICES IN NZ AND AUSTRALIA WILL PROVIDE A BENEFIT IN FINAL TWO WEEKS OF FY20

* EXTENDED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FY20 TO BE UNDERLYING EBITDA OF BETWEEN $17M AND $20M

* SEES FY21 UNDERLYING EBITDA, MARGINS MATERIALLY ADVERSELY IMPACTED UNTIL FULL RECOVERY TO PRE-COVID-19 EARNINGS LEVELS

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: