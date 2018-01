Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc:

* ABAXIS, INC. ANNOUNCES USDA APPROVAL OF NEW VETSCAN FLEX4 RAPID TEST

* ABAXIS INC - ‍USDA, CENTER FOR VETERINARY BIOLOGICS, APPROVED ITS NEW VETSCAN FLEX4 RAPID TEST FOR VETERINARY USE​

* ABAXIS INC - ‍ABAXIS PLANS TO BEGIN SHIPPING FLEX4 RAPID TESTS TO ITS DISTRIBUTOR NETWORK LATER THIS QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: