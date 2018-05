BRIEF-Abaxis Inc - Upon Termination Of Merger By Co Or Zoetis Upon Specified Conditions, Termination Fee Of $70 Mln May Be Payable By Co To Zoetis

May 16 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc:

* ABAXIS INC - UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

* ABAXIS - DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

* ABAXIS - DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES