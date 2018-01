Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc:

* ABAXIS REPORTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q3 REVENUE $59.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $56.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍PLAN TO LAUNCH NEW URINE SEDIMENT ANALYZER WHICH TARGETS A LARGE VETERINARY MARKET SEGMENT LATER IN SAME QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: