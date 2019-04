April 12 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DELIVER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PORSCHE JAPAN’S EVS, INCLUDING TAYCAN, AUTOMAKER’S FIRST FULLY ELECTRIC CAR, SET TO ENTER JAPANESE MARKET IN 2020

* PORSCHE JAPAN WILL INSTALL ABB’S HIGH-POWER CHARGERS AT PORSCHE CENTERS AND PUBLIC FACILITIES ACROSS COUNTRY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)