May 14 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB AND METSÄ FIBRE SIGN AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ELECTRIFICATION AND DRIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR NEW FINNISH BIOPRODUCT MILL

* AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO METSÄ GROUP’S FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION, WHICH WILL BE MADE EARLIEST IN AUTUMN 2020. ORDER IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION

* PRODUCTION AT NEW MILL COULD START IN 2023

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS 1.5 MILLION TONNES OF PULP PER YEAR, AS WELL AS MANY OTHER BIOPRODUCTS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)