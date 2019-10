Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB TO STRENGTHEN E-MOBILITY PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF CHINESE EV CHARGING PROVIDER CHARGEDOT

* IS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE OF 67 PERCENT IN SHANGHAI CHARGEDOT NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN COMING MONTHS AND ABB HAS POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS STAKE FURTHER IN NEXT THREE YEARS