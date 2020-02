Feb 25 (Reuters) - ABB:

* COVARIANT AND ABB PARTNER TO DEPLOY INTEGRATED AI ROBOTIC SOLUTIONS

* ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP TO BRING AI-ENABLED ROBOTICS SOLUTIONS TO MARKET, STARTING WITH A FULLY AUTONOMOUS WAREHOUSE ORDER FULFILMENT SOLUTION

* PARTNERSHIP BRINGS TOGETHER TWO COMPANIES WITH A SHARED VISION FOR ROBOTICS ENABLED BY AI