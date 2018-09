Sept 7 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* ABB APPOINTS ZHIQIANG ZHANG AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ABB IN CHINA

* APPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2018.

* DR. GU, A MEMBER OF ABB EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, WILL REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF ABB CHINA AND PRESIDENT OF AMEA REGION. Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)