BRIEF-ABB CEO does not rule acquistions with Power Grids cash

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB CEO SAYS DOES NOT RULE OUT ACQUSITIONS, BUT PRIORITY IS TO ALLOCATE CASH FROM POWER GRID SALE TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ABB ROBOTICS CHIEF SAYS STILL GROWING IN AUTOMOTIVE DESPITE SOFT MARKET FOR ROBOTS IN SECTOR

* ABB CEO CHIEF SAYS WATCHING SITUATION IN UK WITH RAISED EYEBROWS, UNCERTAINTY ABOUT BREXIT DOES NOT HELP BUSINESS

* ABB CEO CHIEF SAYS SHORT TERM UNCERTAINTY IN UK MEANS VOLUME REDUCTIONS FROM CUSTOMERS, HITS ABB'S SERVICE BUSINESS