Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd

* ABB CEO says confident that ambition to accelerate growth will pay off in 2018

* ABB CEO says company has been better dealing with raw materials price increases

* ABB CEO says sees opportunity to increase margins in robotics business

* ABB CEO says expects to improve business in saudi arabia, will do best to participate in $500b mega city project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)