July 19 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* ABB CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL SEE RISING REVENUE MOMENTUM TOWARDS END OF YEAR

* ABB CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO BE IN MARGIN CORRIDOR FOR POWER GRIDS FOR THE FULL YEAR

* ABB CEO SAYS OUR PORTFOLIO IS NOT CAST IN STONE