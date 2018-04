April 19 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* ABB CEO SAYS WITH REGARDS TO POWER GRIDS: PORTFOLIO IS NOW SHAPED, NOW WE EXECUTE ON THE PLAN, BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND BOARD FULLY ALIGNED

* ABB CEO SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PERCENT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Revill)