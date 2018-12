Dec 17 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* CEO SAYS IT IS THE RIGHT MOVE TO RETURN PROCEEDS FROM POWER GRIDS SALE TO SHAREHOLDERS, STILL HAS ‘FIREPOWER’ FOR ACQUISITIONS FROM CASH FLOW

* CEO SAYS REGULATORY PROCESS INVOLVED WITH DIVESTING POWER GRIDS ‘WILL TAKE ITS TIME,’ SAYS 12-18 MONTH TIME FRAME FOR POWER GRIDS CARVEOUT IS CUSTOMARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)