BRIEF-ABB chairman Voser wants to be CEO only on temporary basis

April 17 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB INTERIM VOSER SAYS NO CHANGE TO PLAN TO GIVE MONEY FROM HITACHI DEAL BACK TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS DECISION FOR CEO SPIESSHOFER TO LEAVE WAS ON TUESDAY EVENING

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS LOOKING AT EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR NEW CEO

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS TIMETABLE IS DIFFICULT TO SAY WHEN NEW CEO WILL BE IN PLACE

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS COMPARED TO THE COMPETITORS WE ARE NOT WHERE WE WANT TO BE

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS I WILL BE CEO ONLY ON INTERIM BASIS, HAPPY TO MOVE BACK TO CHAIRMAN ROLE WHEN PERMANENT APPOINTMENT MADE

* ABB INTERIM CEO VOSER SAYS TOO EARLY TO SPEAK ABOUT SHORTLIST FOR NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)