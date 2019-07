July 25 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB CEO SAYS SEPARATION OF POWER GRIDS BUSINESS ON TRACK, DEMERGER IN INDIA AND CHINA OF BUSINESS GOING WELL

* ABB CEO SAYS EXPECTS AUTOMOTIVE SLOWDOWN TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR

* ABB CFO SAYS WOULD EXPECT TO HAVE A BOOK GAIN FROM POWER GRID DIVESTITURE

* ABB CEO SAYS SEARCH FOR NEW CEO GOING A PLANNED, GOING BETTER THAN PLANNED, FOCUSSED FIRST ON EXTERNAL CANDIDATES