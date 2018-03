March 28 (Reuters) - Abb Finance (Usa) Inc:

* ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES - SEC FILING‍​

* ABB FINANCE (USA) INC - OFFERING $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020

* ABB FINANCE (USA) INC - ALSO OFFERING $450 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023

* ABB FINANCE (USA) INC - ALSO OFFERING $750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028